Gold gradually increase

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1, 58% and made 17 148,94. S&P 500 index went down by 1,53% and amounted to 2 012,66 and Nasdaq reduced by 2,08% and constituted 4903,09 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,39% and amounted to 6 093,43 points, the German DAX down by 4,28% and made 10 283,44 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 2,47% and made 4 522,45 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,43% or 15,2 USD and amounted to 1 076,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,92% and made 1,0828.