Gold and Euro decreased on markets

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 13, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,06% and made 17 908,28. S&P 500 index increased by 1,00% and amounted to 2 082,42 and Nasdaq went up by 1,55% and constituted to 4 947,42 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,93% to 6 362,89 points, the German DAX up by 2,17% to 0 026,10 points and French CAC-40 increased by 3,32% to 4 490,31 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX down by 1,28% and made 1 236,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1266 USD (-0,86%).