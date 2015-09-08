Global Finance research: which countries have the best banks?

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ New research shows that the best investment bank in the world is American, but Japan is home to the best corporate bank and the best consumer bank is in Spain.

A new report by Global Finance Magazine has ranked the best global banks in 12 different categories.

The banks were selected on their performance over the past year but also reputation and management excellence. They were then split into categories depending on their areas of excellence.

Global Finance Magazine talked to bankers, corporate financial executives and analysts around the world to choose the winners.

Global Finance’s publisher and editorial director, Joseph D. Giarraputo, said that recent financial events and the strong US dollar make it more important than ever for people to choose the best bank for their needs.

Some of the winners are:

Corporate Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Market Cap: $89.08 billion

Country: Japan

Founded: 2005

Network: More than 1,100 offices in more than 40 countries.

Consumer Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, (BBVA)

Market Cap: $56.64 billion

Country: Spain

Founded: 1857

Network: 8,135 branches present in 31 countries

Customers : 51 million customers worldwide.

Islamic Financial Institution

AlBaraka

Market Cap: $1.21 billion

Country: Bahrain

Founded: 2002

Network: AlBaraka Bank, is a member of the “Association of Banks in Lebanon” (ABL) holding number 109 on the List of Lebanon Banks since its inception in 1992. AlBaraka Bank is a member of AlBaraka Banking Group (ABG), an Islamic group of banks with a wide geographical presence, in the form of subsidiary units and representative offices. ABG is now considered the largest Islamic Banking Group in the region.





Trade Finance

HSBC

Market Cap: $140.87 billion

Country: UK

Founded: 1865

Network: Over 72 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America and 6,100 offices worldwide

Customers: Around 48 million customers through four Global Businesses