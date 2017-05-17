Former chairman of "Gunay Insurance" creates insurance agency

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Former chairman of the Board of Directors of "Gunay Insurance" Gambar Suvanverdiyev plans to create an insurance agency.

Report was told by G. Suvanverdiyev.

"Now, work is being done in connection with the state registration of Insurance agency ”Buta" ltd. As well, we submitted preliminary documents to the Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA). This type of activity requires special permission, a license", he said.

Notbly, G. Suvanverdiyev before "Gunay Insurance" has headed the board of "Buta Insurance", which sold its assets to this company.