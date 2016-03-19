​Foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy reduced

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of investments in fixed assets by foreign institutions and organizations amounted to 1 241.1 million AZN in January-February 2016.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, 629.4 million AZN falls for January, 611.7 million AZN for February. This means a reduction in the monthly comparison by 2.8%. At the same time, the share of foreign investment in total investment in fixed assets in February fell by 7.4 percentage points and amounted to 64.1%.

According to a report, from the investments made in fixed assets from foreign countries and international organizations, 1,045,800,000 AZN (84.3%) fell on the share of the UK, Sweden, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Russia and Iran.

1,834,900,000 were directed on development of the economic and social spheres from all financial sources in fixed assets in January-February 2016.