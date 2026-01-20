Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy surges by nearly 28%

    In 2025, just over 4.203 billion manats of funds from foreign sources were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, marking a 27.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, approximately 4.05 billion manats (just over $2.47 billion) or 96.3% of total foreign investments came from investors in the United Kingdom, UAE, Türkiye, Russia, USA, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, India, and France.

    In total, just over 21.226 billion manats (nearly $12.5 billion) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan last year, which is 5.6% less compared to 2024. Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector decreased by 10.3%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector fell by 3.9%.

    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına xarici investisiya qoyuluşu 28 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Иностранные инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли на 27,8%

