Forecast: Brent crude oil price to be 65 USD in 2017

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the predictions by world's largest banking and investment companies in the last three months, average prices for raw materials and for a range of currencies were calculated.

Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2015 for the "Brent" crude oil price forecasted to be 50 USD / barrel for the first quarter of 2016 - 53,50 USD/barrel in the second quarter - 57.50 USD/barrel in the third quarter - 60 USD / barrel and 59 USD for the fourth quarter.The average price for 2017 forecasted to be 65 USD / barrel.

The price of gold in the fourth quarter of 2015 to be 1 145 USD / ounce, for the first quarter of 2016 - 1 125 USD, for the second quarter - 1,142 USD , for the third quarter - 1,125 USD and for the fourth quarter - 1,170 USD. For 2017 predicted to be 1 212.5 / USD.

In fourth quarter of 2015 Euro predicted to be 1.08 USD. In first three quarters of 2016 - 1,07 USD, in the last quarter - 1.06 USD , in 2017 it is expected to be 1.10 USD.

Dollar in Russia predicted to be 68.65 rubles in the last quarter of 2015, in the first quarter of 2016 - 67.79 rubles and 67.30 rubles in the second quarter, in third quarter to be 66.56 rubles and 61.43 rubles in the fourth quarter, while in 2017 will be 55 rubles.