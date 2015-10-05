Forecast: Brent crude oil price to be 65 USD in 2017

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the predictions by world's largest banking and investment companies in the last three months, average prices for raw materials and for a range of currencies were calculated.
Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2015 for the "Brent" crude oil price forecasted to be 50 USD / barrel for the first quarter of 2016 - 53,50 USD/barrel in the second quarter - 57.50 USD/barrel in the third quarter - 60 USD / barrel and 59 USD for the fourth quarter.The average price for 2017 forecasted to be 65 USD / barrel.
The price of gold in the fourth quarter of 2015 to be 1 145 USD / ounce, for the first quarter of 2016 - 1 125 USD, for the second quarter - 1,142 USD , for the third quarter - 1,125 USD and for the fourth quarter - 1,170 USD. For 2017 predicted to be 1 212.5 / USD.
In fourth quarter of 2015 Euro predicted to be 1.08 USD. In first three quarters of 2016 - 1,07 USD, in the last quarter - 1.06 USD , in 2017 it is expected to be 1.10 USD.
Dollar in Russia predicted to be 68.65 rubles in the last quarter of 2015, in the first quarter of 2016 - 67.79 rubles and 67.30 rubles in the second quarter, in third quarter to be 66.56 rubles and 61.43 rubles in the fourth quarter, while in 2017 will be 55 rubles.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook