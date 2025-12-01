Five-year strategy prepared for dev't of Azerbaijan Railways strategic assets

The international group consisting of Colliers Georgia, Colliers UK, and Colliers Azerbaijan has completed a major consultancy project to develop a five-year strategy for the development of railway infrastructure real estate assets across the country for Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

According to information provided to Report, during the four-month research period, experts analyzed ADY's extensive real estate portfolio covering more than 3,000 buildings and 2,000 land plots.

"The team also studied dozens of international practices and prepared a strategic framework to increase the value of assets and ensure the long-term sustainability of the portfolio.

The developed strategy covers revenue diversification through transit-oriented development (TOD), public-private partnership opportunities, as well as short and long-term large-scale transformation projects," - the group said.

Colliers has also identified high-potential areas in Baku, Ganja, and border regions, developing development concepts and financing opportunities for each facility.

The plan enables ADY to contribute to the country's economic and urban development by maximizing the potential of its real estate properties.

This project marks a significant milestone for Colliers Azerbaijan, which has been operating in the Azerbaijani market for 1 year already. The successful collaboration between offices in three countries is evaluated as another example of regional integration.