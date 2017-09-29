 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fitch downgrades Deutsche Bank credit rating

    A part of SOFAZ investment portfolio is managed by Deutsche Bank’s subsidiary

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ International rating company Fitch downgraded Deutsche Bank ‘s long-term issuer default rating 'BBB+' from 'A-'.

    Report informs referring to Bloomberg, the bank’s outlook credit rating was affirmed as stable.

    The agency explained the downgrading with that it will take some time before the bank will be able to deliver on earnings targets.

    Some time ago, Deutsche Bank’s chief executive, John Cryan said gradually by preferring to serve legal persons, bank wants to transfer to soft development stage. New development strategy plan has been prepared for this purpose. John Cryan said that operations costs of Deutsche Bank in 2017 may go down.

    Notably, a part of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) investment portfolio was given to the management of Deutsche Bank’s subsidiary, "Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management International GmbH."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi