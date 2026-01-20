Fitch: Azerbaijan's credit expansion to remain restraint
Finance
- 20 January, 2026
- 17:53
In the short term, the pace of credit expansion in Azerbaijan will remain restrained, as economic activity has slowed after 2024, Maksim Maliutin, associate director, EMEA Bank Ratings at Fitch Ratings, said during the webinar "Fitch on the Caucasus: Sovereign and Banking Sector Perspectives for 2026," Report informs.
"Last year, credit growth slowed to approximately 10%, after reaching nearly 19% in 2024. This year, we forecast a figure of approximately 8%. Retail lending continues to outpace lending to the corporate sector and small and medium-sized businesses, reflecting robust consumer demand and banks' focus on high-yield products, while corporate borrowing remains cautious," Maliutin added.
Latest News
17:54
Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan interested in deepening cooperation with AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:54
Dombrovskis: EU plans to allocate €100B in support for Ukraine from 2028Other countries
17:53
Fitch: Azerbaijan has high financial flexibilityFinance
17:53
Fitch: Azerbaijan's credit expansion to remain restraintFinance
17:48
Fitch: Azerbaijani Central Bank's hedging program to help reduce foreign currency imbalancesFinance
17:48
SOCAR, ADNOC discuss full-field development of Absheron gas-condensate fieldEnergy
17:46
Fitch: Azerbaijan's banking sector became more resilient than pre-COVID levelsFinance
17:44
SOCAR and JBIC discuss clean energy initiativesEnergy
17:42