Fitch: Azerbaijan is among countries with most profit from rising commodity prices

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Taking account of economic growth, fiscal performance and external finances since 2003, Bolivia, Peru, Azerbaijan and Cote d'Ivoire benefitted most from the boom among Fitch-rated CEMs, while Bahrain, Gabon, Venezuela and Suriname benefitted the least.

Report informs Fitch international rating agency says.

Fitch believes that the lowest income countries in CEMs are Bahrain, Gabon, Venezuela and Suriname.

'As commodity prices have come down, the consequences of policy decisions during the upswing - based in part on how decision makers interpreted the cycle - have begun to emerge. Previous spending increases that have not responded to lower revenue represent another factor contributing to recent fiscal deterioration', Fitch writes.