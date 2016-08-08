Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan renewed "black list"

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan has updated the list of individuals and legal entities included in UN Security Council's Al Qaeda and ISIS Sanctions Committee. Report informs, according to the amendment, one person Daniel Martin Schneider removed from the list.

The latest version of the list placed on the official website of the Financial Monitoring Service (www.fiu.az/aze/umumi-siyahi/). as well as were directed to the relevant bodies, monitoring entities and other persons involved in monitoring reports.

Notably, FMSC carries out its activities through Financial Monitoring Service to enhance the prevention of the legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property and the financing of terrorism.

According to the law on "Criminally obtained funds or other propertyandthe financing of terrorism" if participants and other persons involved in monitoring, find cash or other property belonging to natural or legal persons, shall not carry out any operation in the manner prescribed by law with such funds or other property and this information should be submitted to the Financial Monitoring Service.