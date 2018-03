Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Federal Reserve System (Fed), acting as the central bank in the US, expects inflation to rise in the country in 2018.

Report informs citing the TASS, financial regulator said after the meeting held on the results of January on Wednesday.

According to the Fed forecasts, the inflation that it controls should increase this year and stabilize at the 2 per cent target in the mid-term perspective.