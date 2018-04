Exchange Rates of Central Bank (03.03.2016)

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank, U.S. dollar increased by 0,50% and amounted to 1,5843 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,51% and made 1,7204 manats.

Russian ruble gone up by 0,93% and amounted to 0,0217 manats.