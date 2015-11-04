Euro went down in world markets

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 3, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones index went up by 0,50% and amounted to 918,15 points, S&P 500 increased by 0,27% and made 2 109,79 and Nasdaq went up by 0,35% and made 5 145,13 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,34% to 6 383,61 points, the German DAX up by 0,004% to 10 951,15 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,41% and amounted to 4 936,18 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,63% and amounted to 1 121,10 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,0952 USD (-0,11%).