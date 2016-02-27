Euro went down again

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 26, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,34% and made 16 639,97. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,19% and amounted to 1 948,05 and Nasdaq up by 0,18% and constituted to 4 590,47 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,38% to 6 096,01 points, the German DAX up by 1,95% to 9 513,30 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,56% to 4 314,57 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,90% and made 1 222,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0934 USD (-0,88%).