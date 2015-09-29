Euro rate increased in world markets

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 28, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,92% and made 16 001,89 . S&P 500 index decreased by 2,57% and amounted to 1 881,77 and Nasdaq by 3,04% and constituted 4 543,97 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,46% and amounted to 5 958,86 points, the German DAX down by 2,12% and made 9 483,55 points and French CAC-40 went down by 2,76% and made 4 357,05 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,01% and amounted to 1 131,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,63% and made 1,1256.