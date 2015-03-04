Euro rate to US dollar drop in world markets

Baku.4 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 3, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,47% and made 18 203,37. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,45 % and amounted to 2 107,78 and Nasdaq by 0,56% and constituted to 4 979,90 points.

Report informs, on March 3, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index down by 0,74% and amounted to 6 889,13 points, the German DAX down by 1,14% to 11 280,36 points and French CAC-40 drop by 0,98% and made 4 869,25 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,23% and amounted to 1 205,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,5% and made 1,1168 (-0,5%).