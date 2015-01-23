Euro rate increases in markets

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 1,48% and amounted to 17 813,98 points, S&P 500 increased by 1,53% and made 2 063,15 and Nasdaq by 1,78% and made 4 750,40 points.

Report informs, on January 22, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 1,02% to 6 796,63 points, the German DAX by 1,32% to 10 435,62 points and French CAC-40 by 1,52% and 4 552,80 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,36% and amounted to 1 297,00 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1618 dollars (+0,2%).