Euro increased again

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 9 at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,43% to 17 492,30 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,77% - to 2 047,62 points and the Nasdaq by 1,48% % - to 5 022,87 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,14% - up to 6 126,68 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,76% - up to 10 592,49 points, the French CAC-40 index down by 0,95% to 4 637,45 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,03% to 1 074,40 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1007 USD (+0,94%).