Euro falls again

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 5, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 1,86% and amounted to 17 501,55points, S&P 500 decreased by 1,83% and made 2 020,58 and Nasdaq by 1,57% and made 4 552,57.

Report informs, on January 5, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index fell by 2,00% to 6 417,16points, the German DAX by 2,99% to 9 473,16 points and French CAC-40 by 3,31% and 4 111,36 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,17% and amounted to 1 206,10 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1915 dollars (-1,1%).