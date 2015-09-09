Euro rate down in world markets

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 8, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 2,42% and made 16 492,68. S&P 500 index rose by 2,51% and amounted to 1 969,41 and Nasdaq went up by 2,73% and constituted 4 811,93 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,18% to 6 146,10 points, the German DAX rose by 1,61% to 10 271,36 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,07% and made 4 598,26 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX went up by 0,22% and made 1 123,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1170 (-0,40%).