Euro rate falls on world markets

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 23, on US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,14% and made 16 631,78. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,25% and amounted to 1 921,27 and Nasdaq down by 1,47% and constituted to 4 503,58 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index declined by 1,25% to 5 962,31 points, the German DAX down by 1,64% to 9 416,77 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,40% to 4 238,42 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,66% and made 1 228,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1017 USD (-0,24%).