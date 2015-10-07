Euro and gold prices up in markets

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 6, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,08% and made 16 790,19. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,36% and amounted to 1 979,92 and Nasdaq down by 0,69% and constituted to 4 748,36 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,43% and amounted to 6 326,16 points, the German DAX up by 0,90 % and made 9 902,83 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,95% and made 4 660,64 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,12% or 1,40 USD and amounted to 1 147,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,02% and made 1,1274.