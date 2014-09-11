​EU to allocate more than 77 million Euros to Azerbaijan

Baku. September 11. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will allocate from 77 to 97 million Euros to Azerbaijan in 2014-2017. Report informs, it was stated in the document approved by the European Commission on priorities of cooperation of EU with the countries of European Neighborhood Policy for the next four years.

These funds will be allocated for implementation of various programs in Azerbaijan on three main priority spheres. The EU will finance projects on development of regions and agriculture (about 40% of the allocated sum), reform in justice sector (about 20%) and education (20%).

Funds will be allocated in the framework of the program of European Neighborhood Policy. The package of financing approved by European Commission includes also Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia besides Azerbaijan. Totally, EU will allocate about 5,5 billion Euros for realization of the programmes.

In 2014-2017 the EU will allocate to Armenia 140-170 million Euros,to Belarus - 71-89 million Euros.