Elman Rustamov: We do not want Azerbaijani manat to fall sharply or increase

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. dollar rate in Azerbaijan being at 1,7001 AZN / USD for a long-term does not mean that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is going to leave floating exchange rate regime.

Report informs, Chairman of CBA Elman Rustamov said.

"The CBA does not significantly interfere in the currency market. Nevertheless, given the interest of the population and businessmen, we do not want the sharp decline in manat or its price increase. Therefore, in the exchange rate policy "intermediate regime" is applied, which is an integral part of the floating exchange rate regime. The regulatory body targets small volatile fixed exchange rates, cheap money and low inflation, and all three are equally important. At present, the CBA does not buy or sell dollars at currency auctions”, - chief banker said.