    EBRD increases its operating assets for projects in Azerbaijan in September

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 09:12
    EBRD increases its operating assets for projects in Azerbaijan in September

    As of September 30, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) current lending portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at 948 million euros, Report informs referring to the EBRD.

    Some 37% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

    At present, 35 projects are active.

    Compared to the portfolio as of August 31, 2025, the portfolio size decreased by 0.63%, or 6 million euros.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio-89% (842 million euros)-is financing sustainable infrastructure development, 6% (56 million euros) is in financial institutions, and another 5% (49 million euros) is in the corporate sector.

    In total, the EBRD has invested 3.661 billion euros in Azerbaijan across 200 projects.

    The bank's operating assets in the country amounted to 703 million euros as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.86% (6 million euros) compared to the figure as of August 31, 2025.

    In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling 199 million euros to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, an increase of 27.56% (43 million euros) compared to the previous year.

    EBRD sentyabr ayında Azərbaycandakı layihələr üzrə əməliyyat aktivlərini artırıb
    ЕБРР в сентябре увеличил операционные активы по проектам в Азербайджане

