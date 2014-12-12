One more bank joins to "E-pul" electron system

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a bank based in Azerbaijan, "Bank Respublika" also joined the "E-pul" electron system.

Report informs, number of banks joined to this payment system is 12 at the moment. Thus, these banks are VTB Bank, AFB Bank, AG Bank, Turan Bank, Nikoil Bank, Ata Bank, Bank of Baku, Bank Standard, Bank Avrasiya, Bank BTB, Bank Respublika and Demirbank.

The safety of E-Pul’s electronic payment system and electronic payments is ensured by latest program & hardware solutions of data encoding alongside with a high standard-platform as well as two-sided safety canals. E-Puls’ safety demands standard are primarily focused on securing failure-free operation of informational infrastructure on every level. Impenetrable lodgments are equipped with properly adjusted internetworking hardware and servers, used in safely elaborated applications and databases.