Dollarization rate in bank deposits of Azerbaijan reduces

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Dollarization rate of deposits placed by the Azerbaijani population as of October 1, 2017, amounted to 71,78%. Last month this figure was 72,18%, as of January 1 - 79,63%, in corresponding period of last year it equaled to 81,75%.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), dollarization rate in total deposit base as of September 1 was 74,6%. Last month this figure was 77,6% and as of January 1 it was 75,29% and in corresponding period of last year it amounted to 81,05%. Decrease of deposit dollarization is related with reduction of deposits in foreign currency by about $ 2 bln.

As of October 1, level of loan dollarization amounted to 41,99%. As of September 1, this figure was 41,64 %, January 1 - 47,32%. As of October 1, 2016, this figure equaled to 47,29%.