Dollar will rise to 70 rubles in Russia

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ If oil prices üill fall to the level of 40 dollars / barrel, the dollar rate in Russia can grow up to 70 RUB / USD. Now, the price of oil is in the range of 49-50 dollars/barrel.Yesterday, the dollar on the Moscow stock exchange broke the mark of 64 RUB / USD, the transaction is now carried out at the rate of 63,8 RUB/USD.

Report informs, the head of the investment company Raiffeisen Capital Vladimir Vedeneev believes that in the short term, price per barrel of Brent crude oil could fall to 45 dollars.The chief economist of the investment fund "Capital" Eugene Nadorshin predicts price drop to 40 dollars / barrel. Both experts agree that such a scenario will exceed the rate of 70 RUB/USD.

The chief economist at Alfa Bank, Natalia Orlova said that the economic slowdown in China could have a negative impact on the oil quotations.According to her, it will not be easy for the Russian economy in August and September when the oil will remain under the pressure.