Dollar strengthens against euro again

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 10-year US-dollar bond interests has risen to 2.7141%, reaching its peak in last four years.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the growth in interest rates led to strengthening of dollar in global currency market.

Compared to the main rival, the euro has dropped to 1,2375 after raising to 1,25 USD/EUR level after the disclosures by ECB chairman Mario Draghi. The CIBC World Markets financial group in Tokyo Ko Haruki said increase in interest rate of 10-year U.S. bonds lifting demand for the dollar up.

Report informs, USD/EUR exchange rate may decline slightly as it rises rapidly over the past month: "The maximum rate for the 2018 year is likely to be between 1.26-1.27 USD/EUR. It is projected that the US-dollar will grow stronger in the second half year, considering that the Fed's hit discount rate at least three times this year”.