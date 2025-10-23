Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Dollar's share in SOFAZ investment portfolio revealed

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 11:56
    The value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ)'s investment portfolio as of October 1 was $70.160 billion, an increase of $8.969 billion, or 14.7%, compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs referring to the Fund.

    Currently, 67.8% of SOFAZ's investments (47.589 billion) are in US dollars. This is 0.8 percentage points higher than a year ago.

    The share of the euro in the investment portfolio decreased from 20.3% to 20% (11.987.8 billion).

    During the reporting period, the share of the British pound in the investment portfolio decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.9% (2.554.7 billion).

    From January to September of this year, the share of the Chinese yuan in the Fund's investment portfolio decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 2.3% (11.379 billion).

    The share of the Japanese yen remained unchanged at 1.4% (140.351 million).

    The share of other foreign currencies in SOFAZ's investment portfolio remained unchanged at 3.6% (equivalent to $2.533 billion).

    ARDNF-nin investisiya portfelində dolların payı artıb
    Доля доллара в инвестиционном портфеле ГНФАР достигла почти 68%

