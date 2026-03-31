Director appointed to State Enterprise Monitoring Agency

A director has been appointed to the State Enterprise Monitoring Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

Report informs, citing the ministry, that Farid Bakhshiyev was appointed to the position by an order signed by Minister Sahil Babayev.

Bakhshiyev was born in 1977. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in business administration from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. He also earned a master's degree in development finance from the University of Reading.

He previously held senior positions at KPMG Azerbaijan and in other public and private sector institutions.