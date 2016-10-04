Deposits of individuals at “Bank Standard” amounted to 603 million AZN

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deposits of individuals at Bank Standard CJSC, license of which was revoked by the Financial Markets Control Chamber, totally makes 603 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

According to the information, deposits in sum of 568 million AZN are insured, as well 460 million accounted for reimbursable contributions. Number of insured depositors is 138,000, deposits of 50,000 people exceed 1 AZN.