Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 708 million AZN

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 708,399 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,862 million manat, Zaminbank – 52,306 million manat, Kredobank – 27,192 million manat, Dekabank - 3,021 million manat, Atrabank - 14,218 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank – 1,926 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,147 million manat, Gencebank - 975 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,081 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 421,669 mln. manat.