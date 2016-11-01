Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 651 million AZN

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 650,979 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 41,747 million manat, Zaminbank - 51,048 million manat, Kredobank – 26,136 million manat, Dekabank - 2,887 million manat, Atrabank - 14,17 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.88 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,117 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 368,161 mln. manat.