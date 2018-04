© Report

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

Report informs citing the CBA, the bank planned raising funds in amount of 100 mln. AZN, but demand made 49,2% more - 149,2 mln. AZN.

Notably, weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 14,76% per annum.