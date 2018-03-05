Demand for dollar in Iran sharply soars

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian citizens have attacked currency exchange points to convert their national currency rial into US-dollar.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, long queue observed in front of the exchange points and hundreds of people working in the "black market" were arrested.

The head of one of the currency exchange points said that at present it is possible to sell a maximum of $ 2,000 per person. Some citizens after purchase of US-dollar sell it at a "black market" and earn profit.

Central Bank of Iran has temporarily raised the discount rate from 15% to 20% in order to prevent sharp decline of rial.

Notably, last week the bank has banned imports with US currency. At present, the dollar rate in Iran equals to 37,330 rials.