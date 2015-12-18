Demand for cash currency increased in Baku

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the exchange offices located in the center of Baku city was observed a relative revival. As a result of monitoring held by Report News Agency, at present, in the exchange offices currency is bought at the rate of 1,0540 AZN/USD, sold at a rate of 1,0560 AZN/USD.

Notably, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) established the current rate at the level of 1,0499 AZN/USD today. Transactions on sale and purchase of the dollar in the cash market of the capital is high by 0.4% than the official rate. Customers buy cash dollars in the amount of from 1000 to 10 000 dollars. According to the exchange offices, increasing demand for dollars is expected by year's end. In addition, demand of the commercial banks for foreign currency is fully guaranteed by the CBAR.