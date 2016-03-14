"Deloitte Azerbaijan": Inward processing should be applied in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Duties rates and taxes on imports in developed countries is 4-6% of the value of imported goods in developing countries, the figure is 12%.

Report informs, representative of "Deloitte Azerbaijan" Emil Garayev said that at a conference on "Development of the customs system and itsfuture prospects " in Baku organised by American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Baku

According to E. Garayevinward processing should be applied in Azerbaijan.

He also added that in order to stimulate export, collaboration strategies with a group of individual countries must be developed.

E.Garayev said that United States, Japan and France have great experience in these fileds and we can take advantage from them.