Deficit of Russian federal budget will make $ 22 bln in 2018

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Incomes of federal budget of Russian Federation in 2018 will make 15.26 trillion rubles (approximately $ 263.8 bln ), expenses - 16.53 trillion rubles ($ 285.7 bln).

Report informs citing the Russian media, deficit of federal budget will be 1.27 trillion rubles ($ 22 bln). Earlier, government has estimated deficit of the federal budget of Russia in 2018 at 1.33 trillion rubles, approximately $ 23 bln.

In turn, budget deficit in 2019 and 2020 will be 819.1 bln and 869.9 bln rubles ( $ 14.2 bln and $ 15 bln respectively).