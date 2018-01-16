Debt of gold mining company to Azerbaijani banks declines

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Anglo Asian Mining plc gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan had net debt at 31 December 2017 of $ 18.3 million, a reduction of $ 16.3 million since 31 December 2016.
|Creditors
|Debt ($ m)
|Kapital Bank
|1.0
|Amsterdam Trade Bank and Gazprombank (Switzerland)
|7.4
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|2.1
|Atlas Copco equipment finance loan
YapiKredit
Pasha Bank Reza Vaziri - director's loan
|0.3
2.2
3.7 3.9
|Total loans
|20.6
|Cash on hand and at bank
|(2.3)
|Net debt
|18.3
In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing agreement), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1, Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. Azerbaijan's share is 51% of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%.
