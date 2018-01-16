 Top
    Debt of gold mining company to Azerbaijani banks declines

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Anglo Asian Mining plc gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan had net debt at 31 December 2017 of $ 18.3 million, a reduction of $ 16.3 million since 31 December 2016. 

    Report informs referring to the company.

    Creditors Debt ($ m)
    Kapital Bank 1.0
    Amsterdam Trade Bank and Gazprombank (Switzerland) 7.4
    International Bank of Azerbaijan 2.1
    Atlas Copco equipment finance loan
    YapiKredit
    Pasha Bank Reza Vaziri - director's loan    		 0.3
    2.2
    3.7 3.9
    Total loans 20.6
    Cash on hand and at bank (2.3)
    Net debt 18.3

    In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing agreement), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1, Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. Azerbaijan's share is 51% of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%.

