Crediting of state institutions soars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The crediting of state institutions in Azerbaijan has grown by 4,5 times in annual comparison and made 3,6 mln. AZN as of July 1, 2017.

The specific weight of these credits in the structure of total crediting has made 0,3%.

Report informs citring the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The total volume of crediting made 13 882 mln. AZN as of July 1, and 1 810,7 mln. AZN or 13% of them are overdue. 5 092,7 or 36,7% of the total volume of crediting fell on the share of credit investments in the domestic household.