    Finance
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 14:16
    Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025

    Consumer prices in Azerbaijan increased by 5.7% in January-September 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    Food products, beverages, and tobacco prices rose by 6.7%, non-food products by 2.6%, and paid services for the population by 6.8% during this period.

    In September 2025 alone, consumer prices were up 5.7% year-on-year. Food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco prices increased by 7.9%, non-food products by 2.4%, and paid services by 5.3%.

    Compared to August, September saw a 1.1% rise in overall consumer prices. Food and tobacco prices grew by 1.8%, while non-food products increased by 0.5%. Notable price hikes occurred in furniture, car spare parts, personal hygiene products, stationery, and jewelry, whereas prices for summer clothing declined.

    Paid services for the population rose 0.6% in September compared to June, driven mainly by higher costs in higher and secondary specialized education, paid preschool institutions, foreign language and exam preparation courses, apartment rentals, and barber services. Prices for international air passenger transport declined, while other paid services remained relatively stable.

    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda orta illik inflyasiya 6 %-ə yaxın olub
    В Азербайджане среднегодовая инфляция составила около 6%

