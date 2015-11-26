CitiFX: Euro will drop to 1.0460 USD

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ CitiFX-Department of research unit of CitiBank revealed the main reasons for the fall of the euro against the dollar.

Report informs, according to CitiFX, reduction of discount rate by European Central Bank and increasing - in the US will impact on strengthening of euro and dollar.

Experts believe that the slowdown in Asia, especially China, is a threat to the German economy. The ECB needs a cheaper euro, and the FRS needs to raise rates in response to the improving economic situation.

Weak European statistics, low inflation increase the likelihood of monetary expansion in the eurozone.

CitiFX believes that minimum of this long-term downtrend is forecasted at the level of 1,0460 USD / EUR.