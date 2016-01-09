 Top
    China restricts sales of dollars

    Commercial banks were given special instructions in this regard

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ China is ratcheting up ad hoc capital controls to stem accelerating capital outflows, with banks restricting dollar purchases amid fierce demand from households and companies.

    The foreign exchange regulator has provided verbal guidance to banks in Shenzhen instructing them to limit dollar buying by individual and corporate clients, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

    Report informs citing the Financial Times the official Shanghai Securities News cited client managers at banks in Shenzhen including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China as saying that demand for US and Hong Kong dollars had increased sharply since the start of the year. Chinese residents are permitted to buy up to $50,000 annually, with the quota resetting at the beginning of the calendar year.

    “They’re focused on Shenzhen and Shanghai because that’s where demand has really spiked,” said the person.

