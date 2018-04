Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The authorized capital of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) will increase by 19.13%.

Report informs, this is reflected in changes in the decree “On some issues of mortgage lending in the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed by President Ilham Aliyev on June 2.

According to the amendment, the AMF's capital will be increased from current 307 238 671 AZN up to 366 mln AZN.