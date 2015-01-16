Changes made to the Law on Compulsory Insurance Bureau

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments made to the Law on Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) according to the changes, which were made in November 2014, Azerbaijan, Report was told by CIB.

According to the information, amendments are related to supplements in articles of regulation. This additions to the Compulsory Insurance Law are provisions on the Green Card System and for engagement of CIB in entrepreneurial activities.

CIB's charter, reflecting corresponding changes, was registered in second edition by the Ministry of Justice on January 13, 2015.