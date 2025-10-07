Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

German banks are willing to finance more projects in Azerbaijan, but viable opportunities in the market remain limited, Nargis Wieck, executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said at the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

According to her, more than 40 companies from various sectors of the economy participated in the event.

"I often wonder why German companies are still insufficiently involved in Azerbaijan's economic processes, despite its dynamic development. In conversations with partners in Germany and Azerbaijan, I received varying answers. Many German companies are simply unaware of the changes taking place in the country, while Azerbaijani enterprises often consider German technology too expensive," Wieck noted.

She added that government representatives point to improved business conditions, but also question why German companies' participation remains limited.

"Companies already operating here are reporting slow decision-making. Banks would like to finance more projects, but viable opportunities are limited. As the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, we are actively identifying projects that could stimulate bilateral cooperation. Today's conference serves as a platform for project owners, exporters, and financial institutions from both countries to establish direct contact," she said.

According to Wieck, investment decisions by German companies depend not only on project costs but also on the overall business climate.

"The entire set of conditions is important. German companies offer innovative technologies, reliable promotion mechanisms, and invest in training and knowledge transfer. These qualities make them desirable partners for Azerbaijan, especially in the context of economic diversification and sustainable industrial development. To expand their presence, German businesses require a transparent business environment, effective administration, and timely decision-making," she emphasized.

The Chamber's executive director also noted that the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Germany Trade & Invest, has prepared an update, "Market Analysis: Azerbaijan 2025-2026."

"This document provides detailed information on key sectors and recommendations for companies seeking to better understand the local market," Wieck noted.