Chamber of Accounts revealed illegal spending of budget funds worth 400,000 AZN

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Board of the Chamber of Accounts have made a decision on the results of 42 control measures and the beginning of the 19 measures within six months of the current year and the 2016 Work Plan. Report was told in the press service of the Chamber.

17 of control measures were audits and 2 analytical works. At the same time, during the reporting period, decisions were approved based on the results of 2 audit measures of the 2015 Work Plan.

According to the work plan of the current year 17 decisions were made on state budget expenditures,

1- relating to the loans involved under the state guarantee, 1- on result of audit.

During the reporting period the scope of the 15 audit activities on state budget expenditures was 1178,6 mln. AZN, 6,7% of that amount were spent in 2013, 33,6% - in 2014, 53,3% - in 2015, 6,3% - in 2016.

75.6% of assets covered by audits were current, 24.4% - capital expenditures.

9 audits were conducted in Baku, 8 - in regions.

During the reporting period, control measures involved 2.2 mln. AZN and 63.8 mln. USD -loans received under the state guarantee from international and local financial institutions.

According to the decisions, shortages have been identified for the years 2014-2015.

Classification of errors showed that 50,2% of shortages related to the budget law, 13,4% - public procurements, 11,5% - organization of accounting and financial reporting, 8,8% -social protection and social security, 6,9% -public investment spending, 2,7% - violation of requirements of normative legal acts in the field of taxation, 6,5% - in other areas.

During the six months of 2016 the total amount of procurement contracts included in the scope of the control measures was 217.7 mln. AZN.

In the last period of the year audits and procurement procedures covered 851 procurement contracts worth 212,5 mln. AZN.

The projects implemented through loans from international and local financial institutions during the period has covered 73,3 mln. AZN or 17,8 mln. USD.

Penalties were imposed on 111 officials in the form of discipline-measures and 4 persons were dismissed.